Ultragenyx (RARE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported $108.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of -$2.03 for the same period compares to -$2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.72, the EPS surprise was -18.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi: $16.36 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii: $6.61 million compared to the $7.88 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Crysvita: $36.24 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $21.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.7%.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $62.49 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.3%.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Evkeeza: $3.28 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.15 million.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

