Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hologic (
HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +6.19%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- GYN Surgical: $156 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $322.70 million compared to the $312.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year. Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $6.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.9%. Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $306.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $302.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $450.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Revenue- Skeletal Health: $27.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal: $120.50 million compared to the $117.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenue- Total Breast Health: $384.60 million compared to the $380.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $77.90 million compared to the $77.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Revenues- Service and other revenue: $189.80 million compared to the $189.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Revenues- Product Sales: $828 million versus $811.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>
Shares of Hologic have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +6.19%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>
- Revenue- GYN Surgical: $156 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $322.70 million compared to the $312.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $6.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.9%.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $306.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $302.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
- Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $450.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
- Revenue- Skeletal Health: $27.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal: $120.50 million compared to the $117.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Breast Health: $384.60 million compared to the $380.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $77.90 million compared to the $77.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Service and other revenue: $189.80 million compared to the $189.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Product Sales: $828 million versus $811.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
Shares of Hologic have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.