Huntsman (HUN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of -0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Polyurethanes: -7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.4%.
  • Total - Performance Products: -13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13.7%.
  • Total - Advanced Materials: -10% versus -4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials: -4% compared to the -3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes: 9% versus -2.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: 4% versus 1.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $926 million compared to the $894.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $261 million versus $287.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $291 million compared to the $296.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$7.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Polyurethanes: $39 million versus $34.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Materials: $43 million versus $44.10 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntsman here>>>

Shares of Huntsman have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

