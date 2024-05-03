Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 3, 2024

  • CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s ((CF - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
  • Shares of The Mosaic Co. ((MOS - Free Report) ) plummeted 5.1% after the company posted first-quarter 2024 revenues of $2,679.4 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,825.71 million.
  • MGM Resorts International’s ((MGM - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.74, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
  • Shares of American International Group Inc. ((AIG - Free Report) ) gained 3% after posting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

