What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q1 Earnings
The upcoming report from AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.62 per share, indicating an increase of 52.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $951.4 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AMC Entertainment metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $312.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other theatre' to come in at $83.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Admissions' will reach $505.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.