Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AppLovin (APP) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that AppLovin (APP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5700%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $970.45 million, exhibiting an increase of 35.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AppLovin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software Platform' reaching $608.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +71.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Apps' will likely reach $362.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer' stands at $47.12. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps' of $54.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55 million.
Analysts forecast 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform' to reach $437.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $218.69 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of AppLovin have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>