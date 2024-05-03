We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Atmos (ATO) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atmos metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' should come in at $205.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' will likely reach $104.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.30 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Distribution' will reach $394.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $335.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Atmos here>>>
Shares of Atmos have demonstrated returns of +2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ATO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>