HubSpot (HUBS) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $597.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 19%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HubSpot metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $584.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Professional services and other' to come in at $12.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Customers' reaching 214,877. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 177,298.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' will reach $11,138.96. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11,365.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' will likely reach $506.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $424.55 million.
Shares of HubSpot have demonstrated returns of -10.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.