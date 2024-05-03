We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.70 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $548.07 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Affirm Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Merchant network' will reach $147.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Virtual card network' will likely reach $36.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest income' should come in at $301.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +69.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Servicing income' stands at $23.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gain (loss) on sales of loans' will reach $38.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
Shares of Affirm Holdings have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFRM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.