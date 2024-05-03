We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Middleby (MIDD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Middleby (MIDD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $979.69 million, declining 2.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Middleby metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commercial Foodservice' reaching $613.88 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Residential Kitchen' to come in at $186.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Food Processing' of $176.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Income (loss) from operations- Commercial Foodservice' to reach $140.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.56 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Residential Kitchen' will reach $6.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.19 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income (loss) from operations- Food Processing' should come in at $36.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.69 million.
Over the past month, Middleby shares have recorded returns of -7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MIDD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.