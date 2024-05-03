We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Corpay (CPAY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $936.25 million, increasing 3.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corpay metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' should arrive at $264.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other' of $62.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Lodging' stands at $124.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corpay here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Corpay have returned -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>