Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (
BEP Quick Quote BEP - Free Report) reported $875 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $828.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -2400.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Actual Generation - Wind - Total: 2,128 GWh versus 2,328.92 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average. Actual Generation - Total: 8,461 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8,564.3 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 3,621 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,262 GWh. Actual Generation - Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: 284 GWh versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 300.87 GWh. Actual Generation - Solar: 720 GWh compared to the 783.81 GWh average estimate based on seven analysts. Operating Revenue- Solar: $93 million versus $110.14 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenues- Hydroelectric: $441 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $405.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $52 million versus $95.47 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Wind: $170 million versus $179.21 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $79 million compared to the $68.02 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $59 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $59.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $303 million versus $281.09 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Actual Generation - Wind - Total: 2,128 GWh versus 2,328.92 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Total: 8,461 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8,564.3 GWh.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 3,621 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,262 GWh.
- Actual Generation - Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: 284 GWh versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 300.87 GWh.
- Actual Generation - Solar: 720 GWh compared to the 783.81 GWh average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Operating Revenue- Solar: $93 million versus $110.14 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
- Revenues- Hydroelectric: $441 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $405.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
- Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $52 million versus $95.47 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Revenues- Wind: $170 million versus $179.21 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $79 million compared to the $68.02 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $59 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $59.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $303 million versus $281.09 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.