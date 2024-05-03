Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Howmet (HWM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Howmet (HWM - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Forged Wheels: $288 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Total Sales- Engineered Structures: $263 million compared to the $233.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Total Sales- Fastening Systems: $389 million versus $350.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change.
  • Total Sales- Engine Products: $887 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other: $262 million versus $248.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation: $354 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.56 million.
  • End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense: $280 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $263.69 million.
  • End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial: $928 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $904.53 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $249 million versus $243.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $82 million versus $72.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $37 million compared to the $31.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $92 million compared to the $75.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Howmet have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

