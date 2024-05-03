We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Howmet (HWM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Howmet (HWM - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Sales- Forged Wheels: $288 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
- Total Sales- Engineered Structures: $263 million compared to the $233.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
- Total Sales- Fastening Systems: $389 million versus $350.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change.
- Total Sales- Engine Products: $887 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
- End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other: $262 million versus $248.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation: $354 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.56 million.
- End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense: $280 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $263.69 million.
- End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial: $928 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $904.53 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $249 million versus $243.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $82 million versus $72.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $37 million compared to the $31.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $92 million compared to the $75.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Howmet have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.