Image: Bigstock
XPO (XPO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +19.12%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Shipments per Day: 51,392 versus 51,178 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Weight per Shipment: 1,376 lbs versus 1,365.59 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of Working Days: 64 compared to the 64 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Ratio: 86.4% versus 89.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges): $27.80 versus $27.55 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Pounds per day: 70.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.88 million.
- Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges): $23.13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.96.
- Adjusted operating ratio: 85.7% compared to the 86.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $797 million versus $793.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
- Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $38 million versus $33.66 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of XPO have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.