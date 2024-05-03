Back to top

nVent (NVT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) reported $874.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $863.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +5.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Enclosures: $439.90 million versus $413.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $292.20 million versus $308.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Thermal Management: $142.20 million compared to the $142.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Segment income (loss)- Enclosures: $94.80 million versus $88.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $85.20 million versus $90.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management: $31.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.92 million.
Shares of nVent have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

