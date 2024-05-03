Back to top

M/A-Com (MTSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) reported $181.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M/A-Com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications: $47.20 million compared to the $45.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense: $90.89 million versus $92.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center: $43.15 million compared to the $42.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
Shares of M/A-Com have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

