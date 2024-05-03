Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA - Free Report) reported $543.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.76 million, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mid-America Apartment Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physical occupancy - Same store: 95.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.5%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.22 versus $1.07 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net Operating Income- Same Store: $334.58 million versus $328.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

