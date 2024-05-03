Back to top

Uniti (UNIT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Uniti Group (UNIT - Free Report) reported $286.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287.26 million, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uniti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Uniti Leasing: $217.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Revenues- Uniti Fiber: $68.80 million versus $70.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.16 versus $0.11 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Uniti Leasing: $210.68 million compared to the $210 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Uniti Fiber: $23.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.20 million.
Shares of Uniti have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

