Compared to Estimates, Koppers (KOP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Koppers (KOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $497.6 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $503 million, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Koppers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Carbon Materials & Chemicals: $122.40 million compared to the $129 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $150.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Net Sales- Railroad & Utility Products and Services: $225.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $229 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
Shares of Koppers have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

