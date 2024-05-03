Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amneal (AMRX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $659.19 million, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.08 million, representing a surprise of +5.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment: $391.29 million compared to the $373.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment: $162.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $146.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment: $105.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amneal here>>>

Shares of Amneal have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise