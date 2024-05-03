Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exelon (EXC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exelon (EXC - Free Report) reported $6.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.7 billion, representing a surprise of +6.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- PECO: $1.05 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
  • Operating revenues- ComEd: $2.10 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- BGE: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- PHI: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Natural gas revenues- BGE: $416 million versus $366.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric revenues- DPL: $419 million compared to the $382.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- ACE: $345 million compared to the $379.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- PHI: $1.53 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Natural gas revenues- PHI: $72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.75 million.
  • Natural gas revenues- PECO: $272 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $251.82 million.
  • Electric revenues- BGE: $881 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $807.85 million.
  • Electric revenues- PECO: $782 million versus $895.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>

Shares of Exelon have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exelon Corporation (EXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise