Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported $321.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +6.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $321.29 million versus $310.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $16.67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
  • Other revenue- Property operating income: $1.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.48 million.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $31.53 million compared to the $34.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $10.20 million versus $12.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.7% change.
  • Other revenue- Other income: $2.33 million compared to the $1.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.31 versus $0.37 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

