Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WESCO (WCC) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

WESCO International (WCC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share, down 38.7% year over year. Also, the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.

Net sales of $5.35 billion fell 3.1% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Organic sales declined 3.2% year over year.

Top-Line Details

EES (39.2% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $2.09 billion, down 1.7% year over year. Organic sales declined 1.8% due to sluggish solar sales. Weak momentum among original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) was a negative.

Nevertheless, the growing industrial business, owing to strength in automation, electrical equipment upgrades, and solid momentum in the oil and gas market, remained a plus.

CSS (31.3% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.67 billion, down 3.6% year over year. Organic sales dipped 3.7% year over year. Softness in the service provider market, which led to a decline in Enterprise Network Infrastructure, was concerning. The weak adoption of security solutions remained another negative.

Nevertheless, strong momentum in Wesco Data Center Solutions remained a plus.

UBS (29.5% of Net Sales): Sales in the segment were $1.58 billion, down 4.5% year over year. Organic sales dipped 4.6% year over year. Declining utility and broadband sales were concerning.

WESCO International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

WESCO International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

The gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 21.3%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $829.4 million, up 1.4% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure expanded 70 bps year over year to 14.6%.

The adjusted operating margin was 5.3%, which contracted 130 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $984.1 million, up from $524.1 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

The long-term debt was $5.18 billion at the first-quarter end compared with $5.31 billion in the prior quarter.

The company generated $746.3 million in cash from operations compared with $69.3 million in the previous quarter.

For the first quarter, WESCO reported a free cash flow of $731.4 million.

Guidance

For 2024, the company revised guidance for sales growth downward from 1-4% to (2)-1%. Organic sales growth is expected to be flat to 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $22.41 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 7.5% and 7.9%.

The free cash flow is expected between $800 million and $1 billion.

Adjusted earnings are anticipated between $13.75 and $15.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $14.14.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

WESCO has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Applied Material (AMAT - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank  (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Arista Networks’ shares have gained 11.6% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.

Applied Material’s shares have gained 22.4% year to date. AMAT is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 16.

Dell Technologies’ shares have surged 62.1% year to date. DELL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 30.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks