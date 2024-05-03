Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, American Axle (AXL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +1700.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Axle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net external sales- Metal Forming: $500.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $626.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Net external sales- Driveline: $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Metal Forming: $48.20 million compared to the $76.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Driveline: $157.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Axle here>>>

Shares of American Axle have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise