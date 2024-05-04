We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Chewy (CHWY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) ending at $15.91, denoting a -0.19% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.99%.
Shares of the online pet store have depreciated by 2.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chewy in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 2.92% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $11.74 billion, indicating changes of +20.29% and +5.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chewy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Chewy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Chewy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.88.
It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.