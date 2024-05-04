Back to top

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF - Free Report) reported revenue of $333.47 million, down 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.67 million, representing a surprise of +3.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fox Factory Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Aftermarket Applications Group: $101.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.60 million.
  • Net Sales- Powered Vehicles Group: $118.11 million compared to the $99.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Sports Group: $113.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
Shares of Fox Factory Holding have returned -15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

