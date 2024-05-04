Back to top

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Xponential Fitness (XPOF - Free Report) reported $79.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xponential Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales: 9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $41.75 million versus $39.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.
  • Revenue- Franchise marketing fund: $7.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.1%.
  • Revenue- Merchandise: $8.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Revenue- Other service: $7.86 million compared to the $10.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Equipment: $13.90 million compared to the $13.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xponential Fitness here>>>

Shares of Xponential Fitness have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

