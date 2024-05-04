CNH Industrial (
CNH (CNHI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion, representing a surprise of +3.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>
- Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $3.37 billion compared to the $3.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $758 million versus $778.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change.
- Revenues- Financial Services: $685 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $569.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.
- Revenues- Net Sales: $4.13 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
- Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $4.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
- Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $687 million compared to the $592.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Eliminations: -$40 million compared to the $9.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $421 million compared to the $413.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $36.45 million.
- Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$67 million compared to the -$54.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $405 million versus $400.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CNH have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.