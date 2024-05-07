Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Teradyne (TER) Q1 Earnings (Revised)

For the quarter ended March 2024, Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported revenue of $599.82 million, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $571.79 million, representing a surprise of +4.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +54.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teradyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Semiconductor Test: $412.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $369.83 million.
  • Revenue- Industrial Automation (Robotics): $87.7 million compared to the $93.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Wireless Test: $24.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.05 million.
  • Revenue- Systems Test: $75 million compared to the $75.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Teradyne have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on April 24, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)


