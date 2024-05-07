Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Playa Hotels (PLYA) Q1 Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) reported $300.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Playa Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements: $2.89 million compared to the $3.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Non-package: $34.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Net earning (loss) per share - diluted: $0.39 compared to the $0.36 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Playa Hotels have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

