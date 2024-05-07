Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Travere (TVTX) Q1 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported $41.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.4%. EPS of -$1.76 for the same period compares to -$1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.98, the EPS surprise was -79.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola: $20.15 million compared to the $22.62 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- FILSPARI: $19.83 million versus $17.10 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue: $1.39 million compared to the $4.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -79.3% year over year.
Shares of Travere have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

