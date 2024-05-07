Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements: $391 million compared to the $364.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental: $158 million compared to the $154.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Management and exchange: $211 million versus $205.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products: $352 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $375.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
  • Revenue- Financing: $83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $86.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

