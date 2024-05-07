Back to top

Coherent (COHR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Coherent (COHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of +3.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coherent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Networking: $618.80 million compared to the $564.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Lasers: $351 million compared to the $354.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Materials: $239 million versus $260.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change.
Shares of Coherent have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

