Varonis (VRNS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Varonis Systems (VRNS - Free Report) reported revenue of $114.02 million, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $113.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Varonis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenues: $560.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $555.78 million.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and Services: $24.06 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $89.97 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $91.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
Shares of Varonis have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

