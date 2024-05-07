Back to top

International Flavors (IFF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion, representing a surprise of +3.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Scent: $645 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $605.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $227 million compared to the $233.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $531 million versus $521.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $216 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $193.36 million.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $46 million compared to the $45.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $157 million versus $109.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $159 million versus $144.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of International Flavors have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

