National Health Investors (NHI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $81.51 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.36 million, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $62.19 million compared to the $60.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $6.07 million versus $5.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $13.26 million versus $13.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings per common share- Diluted: $0.71 compared to the $0.67 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of National Health Investors have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

