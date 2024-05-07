Back to top

National CineMedia (NCMI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, National CineMedia (NCMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $34.8 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$3.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was -137.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National CineMedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Local and regional advertising revenue: $5.30 million versus $7.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- National advertising revenue: $29.50 million versus $23.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total advertising revenue (excluding beverage): $34.80 million versus $31.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of National CineMedia have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

