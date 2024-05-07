Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Realty Income Corp. (O) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.5%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable): $1.21 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $52.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +173.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.16 versus $0.39 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>

Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

