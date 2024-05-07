Back to top

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS - Free Report) reported $44.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.5%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.63 million, representing a surprise of +7.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity: $33.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.4%.
  • Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other: $1.18 million versus $1.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Product sales by category- Scoliosis: $10.20 million versus $9.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.3% change.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned +19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

