NewtekOne (NEWT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

NewtekOne (NEWT - Free Report) reported $58.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.06 million, representing a surprise of +18.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NewtekOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest income: $8.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9 million.
  • Noninterest income- Dividend income: $0.39 million versus $0.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income: $10.99 million versus $10.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans: $20.29 million versus $11.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Technology and IT support income: $5.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.16 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $49.37 million versus $40.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Servicing income: $5.36 million compared to the $3.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NewtekOne have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

