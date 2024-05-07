Back to top

Coty (COTY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $589 million versus $600.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $168.60 million versus $182.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $628 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $584.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Net Revenues- Prestige: $867.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $869.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty: $518.40 million compared to the $500.67 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige: $147.30 million versus $142.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty: -$3.40 million versus -$9.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Coty have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

