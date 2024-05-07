Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $280.75 million, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Addus HomeCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Personal care: $208 million compared to the $206.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home Health: $16.88 million versus $18.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.2% change.
  • Revenue- Hospice: $55.86 million compared to the $55.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
Shares of Addus HomeCare have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

