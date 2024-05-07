Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, The Pennant Group (PNTG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) reported $156.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.01 million, representing a surprise of +7.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Pennant Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total home health and hospice services: $116.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
  • Revenue- Senior living services: $40.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other: $4.67 million compared to the $6.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice: $54.61 million compared to the $55.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health: $57.21 million compared to the $46.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Pennant Group here>>>

Shares of The Pennant Group have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

