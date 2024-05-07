Primerica (PRI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Primerica (
PRI Quick Quote PRI - Free Report) reported $741.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $3.91 for the same period compares to $3.49 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $738.43 million, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Client Asset Values: $99.5 billion compared to the $98.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Life Insurance Policies Issued: 86,587 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 88,619. Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period: 142,855 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 142,011. Recruits: 110,710 versus 95,274 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income: $37.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%. Revenues- Commissions and fees: $255.02 million versus $247.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Revenues- Other, net: $17.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenues- Net premiums: $431.28 million versus $432.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products: $50.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products: $243.72 million versus $226.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance: $440.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health: $6.88 million versus $18.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>
Shares of Primerica have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
