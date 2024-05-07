Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allete (ALE - Free Report) is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN (ASGN - Free Report) is aprovider IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital (BRSP - Free Report) is a commercial real estate credit REIT which is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allete, Inc. (ALE) - free report >>

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - free report >>

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) - free report >>

Published in

computers reit utilities