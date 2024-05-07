These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Abercrombie & Fitch?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Abercrombie & Fitch ( earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.59 a share, just 22 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 29, 2024. ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report)
ANF has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.7%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.59 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
ANF is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at
Domino's Pizza ( as well. DPZ Quick Quote DPZ - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on July 22, 2024, Domino's Pizza holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $3.67 a share 76 days from its next quarterly update.
For Domino's Pizza, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 is +0.38%.
ANF and DPZ's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Abercrombie & Fitch?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.59 a share, just 22 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 29, 2024.
ANF has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.7%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.59 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
ANF is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) as well.
Slated to report earnings on July 22, 2024, Domino's Pizza holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $3.67 a share 76 days from its next quarterly update.
For Domino's Pizza, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 is +0.38%.
ANF and DPZ's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>