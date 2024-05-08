We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Buyback Bonanza: 3 Companies Scooping Up Shares
Stock buybacks, or share repurchase programs, are commonly executed by companies to boost shareholder value.
A stock buyback occurs when a company purchases outstanding shares of its stock. In its simplest form, buybacks represent companies essentially re-investing in themselves.
In 2024, several companies – Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) , and AutoNation (AN - Free Report) – have unveiled repurchase programs. Let’s take a closer look at each.
Apple
Apple recently reported quarterly results, bringing post-earnings fireworks. Concerning headline figures, the company posted a 1.3% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales 1% ahead of expectations.
To the surprise of many, the tech titan announced the biggest buyback in corporate history totaling $110 billion. Reflecting further positivity, Apple also unveiled a 4% boost to its quarterly payout, reflecting the 12th consecutive year of higher payouts.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Marathon Petroleum
MPC is also coming off a recent double beat, with the company posting a 10% surprise relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reporting sales 6% ahead of the consensus. The company unveiled an additional $5 billion share buyback program.
The company’s earnings outlook overall remains positive across the board, with some adjustments hitting the tape post-earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AutoNation
AutoNation shares have marginally outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, with its recent set of quarterly results boosting performance. The company recently unveiled an additional $1 billion share buyback program.
The company’s growth is forecasted to cool in its current fiscal year, with the $18.78 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting an 18% year-over-year decline on -0.2% lower sales. Growth is expected to resume modestly in FY25, as consensus expectations suggest a 5% recovery on 0.8% improved sales.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
A common way that companies amplify shareholder value is through implementing share buybacks. They can provide a nice confidence boost for investors, indicating that the company is utilizing excess cash and can help put in a floor for shares.
And recently, all companies above – Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) , and AutoNation (AN - Free Report) – unveiled additional or fresh buyback programs.