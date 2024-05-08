We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $24.76, indicating a -0.04% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.31, showcasing a 138.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $82.72 million, reflecting a 14.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.