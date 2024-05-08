Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kratos (KTOS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) reported $277.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +120.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions: $217.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $194.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Revenues- Unmanned Systems: $59.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $170.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $106.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
  • Gross Profit- Service revenues: $27.30 million versus $24.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions: $16.60 million versus $9.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Unmanned Systems: -$0.40 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Product sales: $43.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.19 million.
Shares of Kratos have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

