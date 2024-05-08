Back to top

Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Douglas Emmett (DEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $244.97 million, up 20.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +4.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Douglas Emmett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total office revenues: $197.94 million compared to the $205.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues: $43.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
  • Revenues- Total multifamily revenues: $47.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Revenues- Office rental- Parking and other income: $28.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenues- Office rental- Rental revenues and tenant recoveries: $169.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $178.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Parking and other income: $3.81 million versus $3.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.7% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.05 compared to the -$0.06 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Douglas Emmett have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

